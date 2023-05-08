Rakul Preet Singh's latest style statement for an award function on a Sunday (May 7) night was bomb dot com. Well, as the Bollywood actress opted for a David Koma custom made couture which flaunted her midriff and toned belly. For the event, she was seen in not-so-basic black dress with a thick silver border embellished with rhinestones, forming a diamond shape at the front. From tip to toe, she spelled glamour. Have a look. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned – WATCH.

Rakul Preet Singh in David Koma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)