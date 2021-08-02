Rubina Dilaik is one of the sought after actresses in the telly world. She keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media to keep her fans hooked. The actress has now taken to her Instagram handle to share a few drool-worthy pictures of her from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, Rubina can be seen donning a stylish black shimmery sequin saree paired with a ruffled blouse. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

