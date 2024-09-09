Rubina Dilaik often steals the spotlight with her impeccable sartorial choices. She always puts her best fashion foot forward and always turns heads when she steps out. In her latest post, Rubina mesmerises in a white sharara set she picked for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities. The ethnic ensemble features a halterneck top paired with flared pants adorned with delicate floral yellow patterns and intricate gold embroidery. She accessorises the look with chunky and traditional gold jewellery and a black bindi. Her makeup, featuring a radiant base enhanced with nude shades, enhances her features and complements the outfit perfectly. Her hair, done into a neat and chic straight style, completes the elegant look with finesse. Rubina Dilaik Stuns in Burnt Orange Co-Ord Set Paired With Chic White Top, Shares Snippets From Dreamy Vacation With Husband Abhinav Shukla (View Pics).

Rubina Dilaik Mesmerises in Ethnic Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

