Sharvari Wagh recently dazzled her fans with stunning snapshots, showcasing her in a sophisticated monochrome pantsuit while striking poses with her beloved Dalmatian Miso. The Bollywood star redefined power dressing in this chic ensemble, featuring a sharp black blazer paired with flared trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek black tie. Notably, the ensemble was accentuated by tiny stud adornments on the blazer, creating an eye-catching detail. Choosing a soft glam makeup palette, with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, she radiated timeless elegance. Sharvari's sleek high ponytail added a touch of modernity to her look. Completing the fierce ensemble were a mini Dior bag, black heels, and statement jewellery, solidifying her status as a style icon. Explore Sharvari Wagh's latest look below. Sharvari Wagh Looks Fab in Strapless Black Corset Outfit Paired With Matching Blazer (View Pics).

Sharvari Wagh's Classy Attire!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

