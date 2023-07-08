Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently left fans in awe as she rocked ocean blue saree like no other. The actress exuded elegance and charm, effortlessly carrying off the stunning ensemble. Shilpa kept her hair open with a mid-parted style, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Opting for a classy makeup look, she enhanced her features with bold red lips, exuding confidence and sophistication. To complement the saree, Shilpa accessorised with a statement blue accessory, completing her stylish and eye-catching appearance. India's Got Talent Season 10: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Show to Air on Sony TV From July 29 (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

