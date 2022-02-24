Sharddha Kapoor looked like a vision in an Anita Dongre white lehenga that she opted for Luv Ranjan's wedding recently. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her look from the wedding. She opted for a wild herons lehenga set by the designer. The lehenga set had delicate patchwork and the silken fabric came with a timelessly contemporary design. She added a statement jhumka in golden and red colour to go with the lehenga and kept her make up to minimal.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)