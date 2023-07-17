Sonam Bajwa has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her in a yellow embroidered suit. The Punjabi actor looks elegant in the beautiful outfit with a pink and silver embroidery design paired with yellow dupatta along with stylish juttis. Her braided hair look styled by Harry Bajwa serves major hairstyle goals. Sonam Bajwa accesorised the look with gold earrings and silver bangles. Sonam Bajwa Exudes Elegance in Pink Kaftan Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics On Insta.

Check Sonam Bajwa's Look Here:

Sonam Bajwa's Style:

