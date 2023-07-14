Sonam Bajwa has shared some gorgeous photos on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a pink kaftan styled suit. The actor looks absolutely stunning in her latest photos. She styled the look with silver colour strappy heels, statement earrings and rings. Sonam Bajwa's middle-parted relaxed hair look styled by Harry Bajwa added a glam quotient to her style. The Punjabi actor looks absolutely elegant in subtle makeup. Sonam Bajwa Looks Ethereal in Red Strappy Salwar Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actress Is a Pure Treat to Eyes (View Pics).

Here's Sonam Bajwa's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)