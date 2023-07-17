Sonam Bajwa has shared gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a full-sleeved green suit with mirror patchwork. She accessorised the look with statement mirror earrings. The Punjabi actor looks absolutely stunning in her middle-parted wavy open hair look. Sonam Bajwa looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her all-green attire designed by Ohaila Khan. Sonam Bajwa Exudes Elegance in Pink Kaftan Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics On Insta.

Check Sonam Bajwa's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

