Sonam Bajwa has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a collared white backless top with a plunging neckline paired with wide denim. She accessorised the look with a gold bracelet and ring. The actor looks gorgeous in her middle parted wavy hair look. "Me through different lenses ….. [sic]," Sonam Bajwa wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. The Punjabi actor styled the look with white pump heels. Her nude makeup look added a glam quotient to her style. Sonam Bajwa Looks Ethereal in Full-Sleeved Ivory Chikankari Salwar Suit and Black Juttis! (View Pics).

