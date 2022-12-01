Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram today and shared a slew of fashionable pics from her recent photoshoot and it spells wow. In the clicks, the new mommy in town glows as she poses in a yellow ethnic suit (anarkali) with intricate work on it for the cam. Not to miss, her sleek bun hairdo, earrings, rings and gajra. Sonam Kapoor Birthday: 7 Adorable Insta Posts Of The Mom-To-Be That You Must See! (View Pics & Videos).

Sonam Kapoor in Traditional Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)