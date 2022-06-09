Sonam Kapoor is a versatile actress and a style icon. She is trained in Kathak and Latin dance. Daughter of Sunita and Anil Kapoor, she is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. She is an inspiration to many young girls across the globe. Sonam celebrates her 37th birthday today and it is extremely special to her as she is all set to embrace parenthood along with her hubby Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor Returns With Hubby Anand Ahuja From ‘Babymoon’ in Italy.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the good news with fans on social media with a beautiful post. Their post’s caption read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” On the occasion of Sonam’s birthday today, the gorgeous mom-to-be, let’s take a look her pictures in which she can be caressing and happily flaunting her baby bump and even setting some amazing maternity fashion goals.

The Day She Announced The Good News

Stunning Mom-To-be

Vision In White

All Set For The New Journey

Flaunting Baby Bump In Kaftan

Beaming With Joy

Happiness

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s film Blind. The upcoming mystery crime-thriller is the remake of the Korean film of the same name. Here’s wishing the stunning mom-to-be Sonam a very happy birthday!

