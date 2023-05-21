Kumkum Bhagya fame, Sriti Jha, is all set to make a comeback soon with a daily soap. Well, as per TellyChakkar, the actress has been roped to play lead in Rajan Shahi's new show. That's not it, as the report further mentions that Mohit Malik will star as the male lead opposite Jha. However, an official confirmation is awaited on this news. Sriti Jha’s Poem About Being a Lesbian in India Is Something You Can’t Afford to Miss – Watch Video.

Sriti Jha Signs New Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)