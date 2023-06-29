Sumona Chakravarti has shared some stunning photos on Instagram. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a stylish blue cotton saree and sleeveless red blouse. Sumona looks absolutely gorgeous with a red bindi. The actress is seen posing gracefully in different saree looks. In one of the looks, Sumona is seen in a printed white saree paired with a sleeveless blue blouse. In another picture, Sumona is seen in a floral print green and pink saree paired with a yellow blouse. Sumona Chakravarti's saree looks serve major ethnic style goals. The actress accesorised the looks with colourful bangles. Sumona Chakravarti Pens an Emotional Note in the Loving Memory of Her Pet Dog Bubbles (View Pics).

Check Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

