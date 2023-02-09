Sumona Chakravarti shared a few pictures and penned an emotional note in the loving memory of her pet dog, Bubbles. She mentioned in her post, “After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening 7th Feb’23 at 7pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven.” She also wrote, “In a span of 2 yrs i have lost both my babies.” The pictures shared by feature some of the precious moments of her with her pet pooch. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge Dies Days Before Actor’s Birth Anniversary; Sister Priyanka Singh Shares Tragic News on Twitter.

Sumona Chakravarti Remembers Bubbles

