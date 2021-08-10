Surbhi Chandna has supposedly shared the last set of pictures from her recent Maldives vacation on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the gorgeous TV actress can be seen donning a white bandeau top paired with a printed thigh-slit skirt and shrug. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Until Next Time! Grateful for all the Good Times." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

