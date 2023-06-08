Uorfi Javed's latest OOTD has blown netizens' minds. Well, as the Bigg Boss OTT star dropped a series of pics and video on her Instagram in which she could be seen in a fully-covered look. As soon as, she shared her bizzare blue look online, fans could not keep calm and started to comment on her outlandish avatar. Many started to compare her with Spider-Man, while a few also called her 'jadu' from Koi Mil Gaya. Not to miss, her red heels which added a pop of colour to her all-blue attire. Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-nude, Covers Her B**bs with One Hand and Cuts Long Purple Pearl Hair Strings in New Video- WATCH.

Uorfi Javed Surprises All With Her Latest Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)