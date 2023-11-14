Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi graced a Diwali bash in stunning red and black ethnic ensembles. Varun shared the vibrant pictures on Instagram, showcasing the couple's joy and love. Recently married in Tuscany, Italy, the duo radiated festive glamour, capturing hearts with their Diwali celebrations. The images provide a glimpse into the couple's happiness and the stylish outfits they chose for the occasion. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Celebrate First Diwali After Marriage, Couple Looks Elegant in Ethnic Outfits! (View Pics).

Watch Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

