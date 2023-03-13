International Day of Happiness, also known as World Happiness Day or simply Happiness Day is celebrated on March 20 worldwide. The day aims to create a kinder and happier space 'by adopting simple, daily practices.' This year, the International Day of Happiness 2023 theme is ‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind.’ International Day of Happiness: Beautiful & Positive Quotes to Cheer You up & Love Life a Little More!

A week today: International Day of Happiness (20 Mar) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)