Hello, April! The fourth month of the year is here and it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off April 5, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and anniversaries including Easter Monday, National Maritime Day of India, Dyngus Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Flash Drive Day, National Caramel Day in the US, Read a Road Map Day, National Dandelion Day, National Dark-Sky Week and International Day of Conscience amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date:

List of April 5, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Easter Monday

National Maritime Day of India

Dyngus Day

National Deep Dish Pizza Day

National Flash Drive Day

National Caramel Day in the US

Read a Road Map Day

National Dandelion Day

International Day of Conscience

National Dark-Sky Week (5-12)

