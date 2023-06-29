Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. "Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal's blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society," PM Modi tweeted. According to the beliefs held by devotees, it is widely accepted that on this particular day, Lord Vishnu enters a four-month period of rest, referred to as 'chaturmaas'. During this duration, it is customary to refrain from engaging in any auspicious activities. PM Modi Tweets Eid Mubarak 2023! Indian Prime Minister Extends Eid ul-Adha Greetings, Hopes Festival Upholds the Spirit of Togetherness and Harmony in Our Society.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Wishes by PM Modi:

Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023

PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Greetings:

सर्वांना आषाढी एकादशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. हा शुभ दिवस आपल्याला वारकरी परंपरेला अनुसरुन भक्ती, नम्रता आणि करुणा हे भाव अंगीकारण्याची प्रेरणा देवो. भगवान विठ्ठलाच्या आशीर्वादाने, सुखी, शांतताप्रिय आणि सर्वसमावेशक समाजाच्या निर्मितीसाठी आपल्याला नेहमी एकत्र काम करता येऊ दे. जय… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023

