Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram that is observed as the sorrowful event in Islam. While Shia Muslims mourn of Hussein's martyrdom at the Battle of Karbala, Sunni Muslims observe fast on this day to commemorate the time when Moses and his people overcame the Pharaoh. Ashura 2022 will be observed on August 9, Tuesday in India when people will visit the mosque conduct public demonstrations of various flagellation rituals. Mark the day of mourning by sending the quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images and wallpapers to your relatives and friends. Download Ashura 2022 images and messages from below.

Ashura 2022 Messages and Quotes

Ashura 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Images for Ashura 2022

Ashura 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Ashura Wallpapers

Ashura 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send on Tenth Day of Muharram

Ashura 2022 Messages (File Image)

Ashura 2022 SMS

Ashura 2022 SMS (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)