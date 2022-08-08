Ashura is a special observance in Islam that occurs on the tenth day of Muharram. Known as the Day of Mourning by Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed as the day when mourners gather in the mosque for mournful recitations and prayers. The public observance involves various flagellation rituals including the talwar zani and zanjeer zani. As you mark Ashura 2022 on August 8, Monday, find messages, HD wallpapers & SMS to send on the tenth day of Muharram. Scroll down to get Ashura 2022 images and quotes that you can share with your friends and family. Muharram 2022 Quotes & Photos: WhatsApp SMS, Islamic New Year 1444 HD Images, SMS, Verses, Sayings and Thoughts To Observe The Day

Ashura 2022 Quotes and Messages

1. Everyone Knows Dying After Death, but You (Hussain) Taught Us How To Live After Death.

2. Din Rota Hai Raat Roti Hai, Har Momein Ki Zaaat Roti Hai, Jab Bhi Aata Hai Muharram Ka Mahina, Khuda Ki Kasam Ghum-E-Hussain Mein Saari Kainaat Roti Hai.

3. "If I Had 72 Companions Like Husain, I Would Have Freed India in 24 Hours, From British." Mahatma Gandhi

Images and HD Wallpapers for Ashura 2022

Ashura 2022 (File Image)

Ashura 2022 Images (File Image)

Know More About Ashura 2022 Below:

Muharram 2022 Start Date in India: When Is Ashura Observed This Year? History and Significance of the First Month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar#Muharram #islamicnewyear #Ashura #Ashura2022 #hijrinewyear https://t.co/uW7yqdhOYn — LatestLY (@latestly) August 8, 2022

