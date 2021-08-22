The popular Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated by many across the nation on August 22. On the special occasion, sisters will tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and they will for their brothers' well-being. Apart from showering her with gifts and blessings, you can put a smile on the sisters' faces by sending the best Rakhi wishes, Raksha Bandhan 2021 greetings, quotes, WhatsApp status videos, messages and images to celebrate the festival with great joy. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Status Video, Cool Rakhi Wishes, Quotes And Images To Send To Your Siblings.

Best Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes and Messages

Best Raksha Bandhan 2021 Images and HD Wallpapers

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bahan Chhahe Sirf Dular, Nahin Mangti Bade Uphar, Rishta Bana Rahe Sadiyon Tak, Mile Bhai Ko Khushiyan Hazar. Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yaad Aata Hai Aksar Woh Guzra Jamana, Teri Mithi Si Awaz Mein Bhaiya Kahkar Bulana, Woh School Ke Liye Subah Mujhko Jagana, Aayi Hai Rakhi Lekar Didi, Yahi Hai Bhai-Behen Ke Pyar Ka Tarana

Happy Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Make a Good Team, You Are a Funny One and I Am the Smarter One. OK, Don’t Feel Bad, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

