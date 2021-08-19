Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that is observed every year to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister. Rakhi is celebrated during a full moon day (Purnima). This year, it will be celebrated on August 22. Thus, to celebrate the special day with great joy, people can share a few super cool Rakhi greetings, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and images to their siblings. Take a look at the video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)