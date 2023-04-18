The moon sighting committee of Australia on Tuesday took to social media and called upon the people to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1444, 2023 on Friday, April 21. "Friday, the 21st of April 2023 will be the day to observe the hilal of Shawwal. Subject to the moon being sighted, Eid ul-Fitr will fall on either the 22nd or the 23rd of April 2023," the moon sighting committee said in its official release. The committee also said that they will declare the date of Eid ul-Fitr only after the crescent moon has been sighted. Eid Al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting Date: Saudi Arabia to Search For Eid Crescent on April 20.

EID Al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting on Friday, April 21 in Australia

