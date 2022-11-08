Sikhs celebrate the birth anniversary of their first of 10 gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, as Guru Nanak Gurpurab. It’s also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti and will be observed on November 8, Tuesday in 2022. It is one of the most sacred and significant festivals of the Sikh community and people visit the Gurdwara on this day to seek Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s blessings for a happy and prosperous life. A morning procession starts from the Gurdwaras and goes around the locality as people sing hymns and perform kirtan. Langar or community meals are distributed on this day among the poor and the needy in the spirit of Seva and Bhakti. On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, here are greetings and Happy Gurpurab messages that you can share as Guru Nanak Dev Ji images and HD wallpapers and Prakash Utsav SMS with all your loved ones. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Happy Gurpurab Greetings: Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Waheguru Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings and Happy Gurpurab Messages

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Inspire You To Achieve Your Goals in Life and Help Maintain Peace and Tranquillity. To You and Your Family, a Very Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish on This Auspicious Day That Your Life Is Full of Golden Days With the Guru’s Blessing. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This Day Joyous and Bright! Let’s Celebrate Guru Ji’s Birth Anniversary and Pledge To Follow His Teachings. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on This Auspicious Occasion. May This Gurpurab Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 Greetings: Share Messages on the Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary. May This Gurpurab Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to Your Life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022.

