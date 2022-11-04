Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Guru Nanak Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred and significant festivals of the Sikh community that celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Waheguru’s birthday is celebrated with full faith and devotion by Sikhs worldwide on Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be observed on November 8, Tuesday. It’s the day when people will visit the Gurdwara to remember Nanak Dev’s spiritual teachings and seek his blessings for a good and happy life. Special Langars or community meals are organised to feed the poor and needy as they celebrate the spirit of Seva and Bhakti in Sikhism. Ahead of the festive day celebrations, we bring to you Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes, WhatsApp messages, Waheguru quotes, HD images and wallpapers that you can send to your friends and family on Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. Share Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 messages and Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab greetings with your loved ones.

The Sikh festival is celebrated with great pomp, and the celebrations begin a few days before Guru Nanak Jayanti. Prabhat Pheris, the morning procession, starts from Gurdwaras and goes around the localities as the revellers sing soulful hymns and indulge in kirtan to mark the ritual at dawn before Guru Nanak Gurpurab. On a festive day, celebrations begin early in the morning, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am, which is known as Amrit Vela. Morning hymns are sung at the Gurdwaras, followed by bhajans and kirtans for the whole day of the festive occasion. The free communal meal is arranged to offer food and clothes to the needy by the devotees who get into volunteer service for providing charity and donations on the religious festival. Celebrate Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav by forwarding Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti messages, Guru Nanak Dev Ji images, Waheguru wallpapers and sayings of the First Sikh Guru on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab. Get Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi

