Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the day after the end of Navaratri. It marks the day that Lord Ram emerged victorious over Ravan. This day is also marked as the triumph of Goddess Durga over the Buffalo Demon - Mahishasura. Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on October 5 and is sure to be an essential affair. In many parts of the country, Vijayadashami also marks the beginning of the official countdown to Diwali - the biggest and most significant Hindu festival. Vijayadashami is also celebrated as Dasara in Nepal. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Dussehra 2022 Date & Time, Puja Vidhi and Rituals for Vijayadashami and how to celebrate this day. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

When is Dussehra 2022?

Vijayadashami 2022 will be celebrated on October 5. The Dashami Tithi for Dussehra 2022 Begins at 14:20 on October 4, 2022, and will go on till 12:00 on October 5, 2022. Since the sunrise in Dussehra falls on October 5, this day will be celebrated as Vijayadashami. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals that are followed on this day.

Aparahna Puja 2022 on Dussehra Time - 13:38 to 16:01

Vijay Muhurat - 14:26 to 15:13

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra is believed to be a very auspicious and happy day. People perform special puja to their vehicles, electronics and devices. In addition to this, people also decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli and prepare various delicacies. Visiting family and friends and celebrating this day with some quality family time is also a common practice on this day. In addition to this, there are different regional practices on Dussehra, which are specific to their area. For example, people in Maharashtra share betel leaves with each other and wish one another a year filled with prosperity and wealth. It is believed that this leaf is symbolic of the golden leaf that was once distributed by a king in the region. In South India, many people choose to enrol their kids to various classes and hobbies on or around Dussehra. Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

Dussehra also marks the last day of Durga Puja in East India, and people prepare for the immersion process of the Durga Idol. Pandal hopping and indulging in delicious delicacies at these places are also key practices. We hope that Dussehra 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness! Happy Dussehra!

