Here are Vat Savitri messages and greetings that you can send to your husband on the Festival Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everyday That I Get to Be Your Wife, I Thank the Universe for Bringing Me to You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Never Wanted the Stars, Never Shot for the Moon, I Like Them Right Where They Are All I Wanted Was You! Happy Vat Savitri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Say I Love You, It Doesn’t Mean Just 3 Words of Love, It Means I Care for You, I Trust You, I Believe You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Feeling So Happy, Do U Know Y? Cuz I M So Lucky, Do U Know How? Cuz God Loves Me. Do U Know How? Cuz He Gave Me a Gift. Do U Know Wat? It’s You My Love! Happy Vat Savitri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

