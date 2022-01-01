List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 1, 2022:

New Year's Day 2022 National Hangover Day National Bloody Mary Day Global Family Day Public Domain Day Commitment Day Solemnity of Mary World Day of Peace Copyright Law Day Diet Resolution Week National Blood Donor Month Cervical Health Awareness Month National Glaucoma Awareness Month Thyroid Awareness Month National Fiber Focus Month Financial Wellness Month International Creativity Month National Codependency Awareness Month National Slow Cooking Month National Soup Month National Oatmeal Month National Hot Tea Month National Sunday Supper Month

