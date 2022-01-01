List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 1, 2022:

  1. New Year's Day 2022

  2. National Hangover Day

  3. National Bloody Mary Day

  4. Global Family Day

  5. Public Domain Day

  6. Commitment Day

  7. Solemnity of Mary

  8. World Day of Peace

  9. Copyright Law Day

  10. Diet Resolution Week

  11. National Blood Donor Month

  12. Cervical Health Awareness Month

  13. National Glaucoma Awareness Month

  14. Thyroid Awareness Month

  15. National Fiber Focus Month

  16. Financial Wellness Month

  17. International Creativity Month

  18. National Codependency Awareness Month

  19. National Slow Cooking Month

  20. National Soup Month

  21. National Oatmeal Month

  22. National Hot Tea Month

  23. National Sunday Supper Month

