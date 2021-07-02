There's not much to cover today in the events field but we do have World UFO Day that urges folks to acknowledge the existence of UFOs. There's also I Forgot Day, so you can use that excuse instead of the regular dog ate my homework spiel. Here are the events that fall on July 2:

World UFO Day

National Anisette Day 2021 in the United States

I Forgot Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)