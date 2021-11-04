India is the land of diverse cultures and traditions. A festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the rituals, customs and traditions of different regions. If the entire country is observing Diwali 2021 on November 4, the eastern states West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Tripura are celebrating Kali Puja on the same date. Bengali Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is the second biggest celebration in this part of the country after Durga Puja, recently observed during Navratri. People love to wish one another on this happy occasion. Here’s a collection of Happy Kali Puja 2021 greetings, Kali Puja images, Bengali Kali Puja messages, Kali Puja 2021 images, Shyama Puja 2021 HD wallpapers and a lot more to observe the day.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Shyama Puja, I Hope That You Always Keep Faith in Maa and Keep Moving Ahead in Life. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Kali Has Always Been There To Protect Us and Impart Us Strength. Let Us Thank Her for All Her Support. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With Happiness All The Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Shyama Puja, I Send You All My Best Wishes to You and Your Family. May You Have a Blessed and Joyful Celebration. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Fill Your Life With Happiness, Prosperity, and Good Fortune. May the Kali Puja Diminish All the Darkness in Your Life. May Maa’s Blessings Fulfil All Your Wishes and Desires. Happy Shyama Puja.

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Dreams Filled With Colours, Prosperity and Happiness This Kali Puja – Happy Kali Puja to You and Your Family.

Subho Kali Puja 2021 Messages: Send Shyama Puja Greetings, Images and Wishes for Family & Friends

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)