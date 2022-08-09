The shrine of Imam Hussain and Abbas ibn Ali is located in Karbala which is one of the cities of Iraq. Today is the 10th day of Muharram 1444 AH which is also called the day of Ashura. Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussain was a martyr in the battle of Karbala. On this day, Muslims from all around the World travel to Iraq to see the holy city of Karbala and the shrine of Imam Hussain and Abbas ibn Ali. Even you can watch Karbala online through live streaming here on the 10th day of Muharram 2022.

Watch Karbala Live Streaming on the Day of Youm-e-Ashura 2022:

