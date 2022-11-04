Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi! The day marks the end of Chaturmas when Lord Vishnu awakens from the four-month slumber. Also called Prabodhini Ekadashi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Therefore, the auspicious day is also known as Kartiki Ekadashi. So, celebrate the holy fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu on November 4, Friday, by sharing sharing Prabodhini Ekadashi wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS with dear ones. Send Kartiki Ekadashi 2022 messages, Dev Uthani wishes & Lord Vishnu images to your friends and family.

Kartiki Ekadashi 2022 Messages & Lord Vishnu Images

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kartiki Ekadashi 2022

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Dev Uthani Ekadashi Be Full of Celebrations and New Hopes for the Future. Have a Beautiful Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi With Our Loved Ones To Thank Lord Vishnu for All His Blessings and Love, His Support and Guidance.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Always Be There To Bless You and Your Family With Happiness, Glory and Success. Wishing a Very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi to You. May You Find Success in Everything You Do. May You Turn All Your Dreams Into a Reality With Your Hard Work.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Messages To Share With Loved Ones on Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)