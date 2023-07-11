Ker Puja is considered to be one of the most important festivals for the people of Tripura. On this day, the deity of Vastu Devata (Ker). Ker Puja 2023 will be observed on July 11. This day falls at the end of Kharchi Puja, which includes the worshipping of 14 gods forming the dynasty deity of the people of Tripura. As Northeast India celebrates this 2.5 days long festival of Ker Puja 2023, netizens and leaders share their heartfelt wishes on social media. Know About the Festival of Tripura That Honours the Deity of Vastu Devata!.

Happy Ker Puja 2023

Best wishes to all citizens of Tripura on the celebration of Ker Puja, a several centuries old ritual and considered the 'Vastu Devata' of Tripura, worshiped to protect the state from evil. pic.twitter.com/0kHPzdkD7d — Bipin Debbarma (@TripuriKhorang) July 11, 2023

Happy Ker Puja

Ker Puja 2023 Wishes

MaharajaTrilochan ni bihik padmavati chengwi kwlanhmani kwthar Ker mwtai "Lampra" hwnwi bo sijago, mohai kwthar mwtai ni jorao jotto lukurokno kaham kwrwng tei hamya chayani Katirwi tonijathwng. On this auspicious day of Ker Puja my best wishes to all. pic.twitter.com/EmtATifg1x — Bikash Debbarma (@bjp_bikash_db) July 11, 2023

Ker Puja Tripura

সমগ্র রাজ্যবাসী কে জানাই কের পূজার শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন। Warm Wishes on the Auspicious day of #KerPuja . pic.twitter.com/z6AoTAplwE — Abhishek Dutta (@duttaaabhishek) July 10, 2023

Ker Puja Greetings

Happy Ker Puja 🌼 — Tripura-"ত্রিপুরা" (@Tripura2100) July 10, 2023

