With Sharad Navratri being celebrated across the country with utmost enthusiasm, which began on September 26 and will end with Dussehra celebrations on October 5, 2022, Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort is a popular attraction for many devotees who love watching the re-enactment of Lord Rama’s life depicted in Ramayana. This famous Ramlila is known for its Pandals and yearly themes. The theme for 2022 Lav Kush Ramlila is ‘Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.’ You can get the details of Lav Kush Ramlila Day 6 live streaming online which will begin at 5 PM on October 1, 2022, here and catch glimpses from the previous day's Lav Kush Ramlila live telecast below. Dussehra 2022 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

