The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is taking place on Friday, November 19. The partial lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds while the full eclipse will last 6 hours and 1 minute. This makes it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. While the eclipse is not visible in India, you can watch the lunar eclipse live streaming on Time and Date's YouTube page. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of Century To Take Place On November 19; Check Details Here.

Watch LIVE: Partial Lunar Eclipse of November 2021

