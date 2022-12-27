Mandala Puja marks the end of the 41-day austerity period for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. This puja is observed at the end of the pilgrimage season of the renowned Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, which starts with Mandala Kalam or Mandalakala. Mandala Kalam started on November 17, 2022, ending with Mandala Puja on December 27. This fasting period is observed because, according to legends, Lord Ayyappa meditated in the forests of Sabari Hills after he killed the demon, Mahishi. On this auspicious occasion of Mandala Puja or Mandala Pooja 2022, share these wishes and greetings as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mandala Kalam 2022 Begins: Know All About the 41 Days of Austerity, Rituals, Significance and Preparations for Mandala Puja in Kerala.

