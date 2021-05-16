National Dengue Day 2021 is observed every year on May 16. The day is observed to create awareness about dengue and to intensify preventive measures and preparedness for the control of disease in the country before the transmission season starts. Netizens share informative posts, facts, and pics to spread awareness about this vector-borne disease.

National Dengue Day 2021:

On the occasion of National Dengue Day, Let us promise to keep our surroundings and city clean so that we can fight with diseases spread by mosquitoes. #NationalDengueDay #DengueDay #dengue #denguefever pic.twitter.com/w48oGsZuCH — Homeo Doctor (@doctor_homeo) May 16, 2021

Dengue Day

This National Dengue Day, pledge to keep your surroundings clean, protect yourself from mosquito bites.#NationalDengueDay #BeAware #fightdengue pic.twitter.com/I1kk11LIFS — Medica Hospitals (@MedicaEasternIn) May 16, 2021

Dengue Awareness

The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about dengue, preventive action initiatives and control dengue till the end of the disease transmission season.#NationalDengueDay pic.twitter.com/AAO49B06kJ — Thakur Aniket Singh (@mrhimalayas) May 15, 2021

