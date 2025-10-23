For the first time, mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland, marking a striking sign of climate change in one of the world’s few mosquito-free regions. Until now, only Iceland and Antarctica were known to be mosquito-free. Scientists say rising temperatures and an increase in wetlands and ponds are creating ideal breeding grounds for the insects. Iceland is heating up four times faster than the rest of the northern hemisphere, with melting glaciers and new species such as mackerel already appearing in its waters. Globally, mosquito populations are expanding as the planet warms, with invasive species like the Asian tiger and Egyptian mosquitoes now reaching northern Europe, raising concerns about the spread of tropical diseases. Volcano Eruption in Iceland: Evacuation Underway in Grindavik As Volcano Erupts for 7th Time This Year (See Pics and Videos).

🚨#BREAKING: Officials say that Mosquitoes have been found in Iceland for the first time in history — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 22, 2025

