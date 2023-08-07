Leaders and CMs across India are coming together on National Handloom Day 2023 to extend heartfelt wishes to the nation's weavers and artisans. Haryana CM Manohar Lal emphasises the importance of supporting craftsmen and their products to promote self-reliance. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik celebrates the state's rich weaving tradition and its global recognition. Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai North MP, showcases Maharashtra's Paithani saree as a symbol of India's timeless weaving techniques. Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights the role of skilled weavers in preserving India's handloom legacy. Their united message resonates: by embracing and promoting handlooms, we strengthen India's cultural heritage and local economies.National Handloom Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Celebrates Weavers and Handloom Artists of India.

Leaders Unite to Celebrate National Handloom Day 2023

