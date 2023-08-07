Leaders and CMs across India are coming together on National Handloom Day 2023 to extend heartfelt wishes to the nation's weavers and artisans. Haryana CM Manohar Lal emphasises the importance of supporting craftsmen and their products to promote self-reliance. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik celebrates the state's rich weaving tradition and its global recognition. Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai North MP, showcases Maharashtra's Paithani saree as a symbol of India's timeless weaving techniques. Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights the role of skilled weavers in preserving India's handloom legacy. Their united message resonates: by embracing and promoting handlooms, we strengthen India's cultural heritage and local economies.National Handloom Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Celebrates Weavers and Handloom Artists of India.

Leaders Unite to Celebrate National Handloom Day 2023

On this #NationalHandloomDay🇮🇳, let's cherish the magic of colors and textures woven by skilled artisans. Each thread tells a unique story, connecting us to our roots and preserving our cultural tapestry. pic.twitter.com/xxUYMMczM2 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 7, 2023

#OdishaHandloom has an illustrious history of weaving, dating back to thousands of years. On #NationalHandloomDay, let’s reiterate the commitment to carry forward the rich legacy of #Odisha’s handloom heritage, and further empower the artisans & weaving communities. pic.twitter.com/9TlomjyR6B — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) August 7, 2023

#NationalHandloomDay is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the handloom industry in our nation's progress. Let's celebrate the skilled artisans and their intricate craftsmanship that has not only preserved our rich cultural heritage but also… pic.twitter.com/ErF4WiSTSh — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 7, 2023

On #NationalHandloomDay, let us celebrate the people associated with India’s vibrant handloom sector and strengthen efforts to preserve and popularise our heritage.#MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/LfBqebUwZg — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 7, 2023

Weaving the tale of New India! 🇮🇳🧵 India's rich handloom legacy has been gracefully preserved & carried forward by our skilled weavers & artisans. On this National Handloom Day, let us pledge to facilitate their growth by embracing & promoting handlooms.#MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/EBN05CvxcH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2023

Embracing National Handloom Day with pride! Donning the timeless art of Maharashtra's Paithani sari, one of India's oldest weaving techniques. Let's unite to support and preserve India's rich cultural heritage of artisans. #MyHandloomMyPride #VocalforLocal pic.twitter.com/s41gXfngA8 — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) August 7, 2023

#Odisha has a very rich & vibrant heritage of exquisite handloom and finest weaves, honed over generations of artists and craftsmen. On #NationalHandloomDay, let’s celebrate the rich legacy of weaving tradition which has created a niche for #OdishaHandloom across the world. pic.twitter.com/0QWvm9jVYy — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2023

#NationalHandloomDay हमारे शिल्पकारों और कारीगरों को समर्थन देने और उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करने का दिवस है। कारीगरों के द्वारा कलात्मकता और शिल्प कौशल की समृद्ध परंपरा से निर्मित उत्पाद भारत को एक आत्मनिर्भर देश बनाने में मदद कर रहे हैं। आइये हम सभी ऐसे उत्पादों को बढ़ावा देकर… — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 7, 2023

