National Handloom Day, as the name suggests, is a celebration of the handloom industry in our country. National Handloom Day 2023 will be marked on August 7. This annual celebration commemorates the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. Handloom continues to be a crucial sector for the growth and development of India and carries forward the rich traditions and culture of the Indian heritage. As we prepare to celebrate National Handloom Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate National Handloom Day and more.

When is National Handloom Day 2023?

National Handloom Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 7. This annual observance was first initiated in July 2015 to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the country's socio-economic development by the Indian Government. On August 7, 1905, the Swadeshi movement was launched. It was the first organized mass movement in response to the British Government's decision to partition the Bengal province. National Handloom Day celebrates the anniversary of this feat. From Muga Silk to Kanjeevaram, Twitterati Celebrate the Handloom Weavers in India and Their Amazing Artistry Skills.

National Handloom Day Significance

National Handloom Day celebrates the weavers and handloom artisans of the country who not only play a key role in weaving India’s story but also contribute significantly to our economic growth. After agriculture, the textile and handloom sectors serve as the second-largest pillars of the economy, creating jobs for people in India, with a particular focus on women - who constitute 70% of the weavers and affiliated employees.

Celebrating National Handloom Day 2023 will help support and promote these weavers and artisans of India. There are wide varieties of arts and handicrafts created by these weavers that need the support of every Indian to strive forward. National Handloom Day helps people raise awareness about these arts and how one can show their support for the industry.

