Sharad Navratri is a very significant and auspicious Hindu festival observed in the months of September and October and is celebrated for nine nights. Also known as Maha Navratri and Ashwina Navratri, Shardiya Navratri 2022 celebrations begin on September 26 and end with Dussehra or Vijayadashami on October 5. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine nights and right before the beginning of Navratri, the festival of Mahalaya is celebrated on September 25, which is believed to be the day when Maa Durga was created as ‘Shakti’ to fight the demon king Mahishasura and save all the gods. Sharad Navratri is celebrated on a grand scale in different parts of the country, with people following their own sets of rituals and customs to celebrate Goddess Durga’s arrival on earth from Kailash Parbat. On this auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri 2022, share these wishes and messages with all your loved ones to greet them. Navratri 2022 Greetings & HD Wallpapers: Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Send on First Day of Sharad Navratri.

