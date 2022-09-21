Navratri festival is around the corner as Maa Durga’s arrival on earth is celebrated with great pomp and show in India. Sharad Navratri, which falls in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, is one of the most important Navratri festivals celebrated across the country. The first day of Sharad Navratri 2022 will fall on September 26, Monday. The nine-day festival will come to an end on Vijayadashami, also called Dussehra, on October 5, Wednesday. It is believed that Maa Durga appears in nine different forms on different days of Shardiya Navratri. Special puja is held for every manifestation of Goddess Durga to seek her strength and the ability to channel it to the right path. As you look forward to celebrating Navratri 2022 with all the cheer and delight, send Goddess Durga images, WhatsApp messages, Happy Navratri quotes Navratri 2022 wishes & HD wallpapers to your loved ones. Get Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes and Navratri greetings for free download online.

Navratri is celebrated differently in the western and eastern parts of the country. In Gujarat, Maharashtra and other western states, it is observed as the Garba festival when people perform the traditional dance on nine nights (Navratri) around Maa Durga’s idol to mark the significant festival. Meanwhile, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and other eastern states celebrate Durga Puja to pay homage to the Goddess and celebrate her victory over the king of demons, Mahishasura. Traditional food is prepared for the feast as guests are invited to celebrate the auspicious festival with grandeur. Mahalaya precedes Durga Puja as it is believed that the Goddess arrives from Kailash Parbat to her natal home on the first day of Devi Paksha. Celebrate the Navratri festival by expressing love and care to your dear ones. Forward Navratri 2022 wishes and Happy Navratri 2022 greetings on the first day of Sharad Navratri. Share Navratri images, Happy Navratri 2022 quotes, Navratri 2022 wishes & Sharad Navratri greetings to your friends and family. Navratri 2022 Bhog for 9 Days: From Ghee to Sesame Seeds, List of Prasad To Offer to 9 Forms of Goddess Durga During Sharad Navratri Festivities

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Navratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: May the Goddess Durga Remove All Your Sufferings and Sorrows. Wishing You a Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Let the Peace and Serenity of Navaratri Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life. Happy Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Happy Navratri! May Durga Maa Continue To Shower You With Blessings in This Year and the Upcoming Years.

Sharad Navratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Happy Navratri to Everyone. I Hope Goddess Durga Blesses You All With Every Good Thing in the World.

Navratri 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: May the Navratri Bring Hope and Inspiration to Your Home and Life! Happy Navratri to Everyone.

Happy Navratri! Wishing a blessed Navratri to everyone who seeks the blessings of the revered Goddess during the nine-day festival. Send these beautiful wishes and greetings to make them feel special during the Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

