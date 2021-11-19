Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi was Born on November 19, 1917. Friday marks the 104th birth anniversary of India's first and only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On her birth anniversary, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and many others wished her and paid their tributes to the 'iron Lady' of India.

Check out the tweets here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his tributes

I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remembers Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna #IndiraGandhi on her birth anniversary. #NationalIntegrationDay pic.twitter.com/hOxDorXAu9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 19, 2021

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik pays homage to Indira Gandhi

Homage to the Former Prime Minister of India Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. Her steadfast leadership and valour will be remembered for generations to come.#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/Lq3vpjws9m — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 19, 2021

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Housing Dr Jitendra Awhad Pays tribute

Humble tribute to the first women PM of the Nation. Bharatratna INDIRA GANDHI on her Birth Anniversary. Indiraji's life remains an inspiration. Salute.#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/fpkHLh6BJV — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 19, 2021

DK Shivakumar, President of Congress Karnataka Pradesh remembers the Iron Lady of India on her birth anniversary

Remembering former Prime Minister and the Iron Lady of India Smt. #IndiraGandhi on her birth anniversary. She was an embodiment of courage and her dedication towards the upliftment of underprivileged sections continues to inspire our leaders today. pic.twitter.com/6nHxszr5Lz — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 19, 2021

