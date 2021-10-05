List of Festivals And Events Falling on October 6, 2021:

1. Mahalaya

2. World Cerebral Palsy Day

3. National Coaches Day

4. German-American Day

5. National Mad Hatter Day

6. National Noodle Day 2021 in the United States

7. National Plus Size Appreciation Day

