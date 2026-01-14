The harvest season reaches its peak across South India this week as millions celebrate Thai Pongal 2026 today, January 14. The four-day festival, which honors the Sun God and celebrates agricultural abundance, officially began on Tuesday, January 13, and continue through Friday, January 16. Families are decorating their homes with traditional kolams (rice flour designs) and procuring fresh sugarcane and earthen pots for the signature boiling-over ritual that symbolizes prosperity. Below are some Happy Pongal 2026 wishes and greetings, Happy Thai Pongal 2026 messages, and image and wallpapers to celebrate the harvest season.

When Is Pongal 2026? Check Dates

Each day of the Pongal festival carries distinct cultural significance and specific rituals:

Bhogi Pongal (January 13): The festivities begin with a day of cleansing. Families discard old household items in early-morning bonfires to symbolize the removal of negativity and the welcoming of fresh beginnings.

The festivities begin with a day of cleansing. Families discard old household items in early-morning bonfires to symbolize the removal of negativity and the welcoming of fresh beginnings. Thai Pongal (January 14): The most significant day, dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. This year, the auspicious Sankranti moment is expected at 3:13 PM, though the traditional cooking of the Pongal dish takes place at sunrise.

The most significant day, dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. This year, the auspicious Sankranti moment is expected at 3:13 PM, though the traditional cooking of the Pongal dish takes place at sunrise. Mattu Pongal (January 15): A day dedicated to cattle. Farmers bathe and decorate their cows and bulls with garlands and painted horns to thank them for their vital role in the farming cycle.

A day dedicated to cattle. Farmers bathe and decorate their cows and bulls with garlands and painted horns to thank them for their vital role in the farming cycle. Kaanum Pongal (January 16): The final day focuses on social bonding. Families visit relatives, enjoy community feasts, and participate in traditional games and outings.

Happy Pongal 2026: Top Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Image

As social media platforms buzz with festive spirit, here are some of the most popular messages and greetings being shared for 2026:

Happy Pongal 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Pongal 2026 Wishes: As the Milk Boils Over the Pot, May Your Life Also Overflow With Happiness, Peace, and Prosperity. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Pongal 2026 Greetings: May the Harvest Festival Celebrate the Bounty of Nature and the Hard Work of Our Farmers. Let the Sweetness of Sarkkarai Pongal Bring a Smile to Your Face Today and Always. Happy Thai Pongal!

Happy Thai Pongal 2026 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Thai Pongal 2026 Message: Wishing You a Season of Abundance and Success. May the Sun God Bless You With Health and Vigor As We Celebrate the Beginning of the Auspicious Month of Thai. Happy Pongal 2026!

Happy Pongal 2026 Photo (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Pongal 2026 Photo: May Your Home Be Filled With the Sound of ‘Pongalo Pongal!’ and Your Heart With Endless Gratitude. Wishing You a Bright and Colorful Harvest Festival!

Happy Thai Pongal 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Thai Pongal 2026 Wallpaper: On This Auspicious Day, I Pray That the Rays of the Sun Bring Light Into Your Life and the Festive Spirit Brings You Closer to Your Loved Ones. Have a Joyful and Blessed Thai Pongal!

Beyond the food and festivities, Pongal remains a powerful reminder of the deep-rooted connection between the community and the environment. Originating from the Sangam Age, the festival marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) and the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai, a period widely considered auspicious for weddings and new ventures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).