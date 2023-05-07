The 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of India's national anthem, is being observed today. Born in 1861, Tagore became the first Indian figure to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Netizens took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Date & Significance: Know All About the Great Bengali Poet, Writer and Philosopher on His 162nd Birth Anniversary .

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023:

Humble tributes to legendary poet, philosopher, country's first Nobel laureate and composer of our National Anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary. #rabindranathtagorejayanti #Gurudev pic.twitter.com/d50lHyXFDQ — Shyam Bohra (@Bohrashyam2) May 7, 2023

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti:

TP-1250: Humble tribute to world famous poet, author of the country's national anthem, Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.#rabindranathtagorejayanti pic.twitter.com/73G5lu2uZk — Mangal Jit Rai RanaSampang (@mjrai_sampang) May 7, 2023

Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)