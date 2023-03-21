Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most commonly used greetings during Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan. "Ramadan Kareem" means to have a generous or blessed Ramadan, considered the holiest Islamic month by Muslims worldwide. Quran, the holy book of Islam, is believed to be revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this sacred month. As Ramadan month is approaching, we are all ready to share with you "Ramadan Kareem" greetings, wishes, Ramadan Kareem images, Ramadan Mubarak 2023 messages, Ramzan Mubarak 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Ramzan 2023 wishes and Ramadan Kareem 2023 WhatsApp status. Ramzan Mubarak to all! Ramadan 2023 Date: Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Month of Fasting for a Reward Everlasting! Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan 2023 Mubarak to You and Your Lovely Family. I Wish You Four Weeks of Blessings, 30 Days of Clemency and 720 Hours of Enlightenment.

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramzan 2023 Mubarak! May Allah Bless You With Wealth, Contentment, Joy and Healthy Life. Aameen.

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: From Crescent to Crescent, May Your Path Lead You to True Light. Ramzan 2023 Mubarak!

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Your Heart Can Dream, You Will Definitely Achieve It in Ramadan Kareem. Have a Blessed Month!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)